Synalloy Corp Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synalloy Corp (SYNL):

-Earnings: -$8.6 million in Q4 vs. -$0.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.94 in Q4 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Synalloy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.08 million or $0.01 per share for the period. -Revenue: $55.9 million in Q4 vs. $67.9 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.