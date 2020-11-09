Synalloy Corp Q3 adjusted earnings of -$0.11 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synalloy Corp (SYNL):

-Earnings: -$10.54 million in Q3 vs. -$0.95 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.16 in Q3 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Synalloy Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$1.03 million or -$0.11 per share for the period. -Revenue: $59.27 million in Q3 vs. $73.64 million in the same period last year.

