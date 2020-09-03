Synalloy Corp Q2 adjusted earnings of -$0.12 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synalloy Corp (SYNL):

-Earnings: -$6.96 million in Q2 vs. -$0.26 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.77 in Q2 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Synalloy Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$1.09 million or -$0.12 per share for the period. -Revenue: $66.14 million in Q2 vs. $78.78 million in the same period last year.

