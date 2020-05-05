Markets
SYNL

Synalloy Corp Q1 adjusted earnings of -$0.08 per share

RTTNews.com
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synalloy Corp (SYNL):

-Earnings: -$1.18 million in Q1 vs. -$0.93 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.13 in Q1 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Synalloy Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$0.74 million or -$0.08 per share for the period. -Revenue: $74.70 million in Q1 vs. $84.80 million in the same period last year.

