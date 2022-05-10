Synalloy Corp Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Synalloy Corp (SYNL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $10.3 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $1.1 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 66.5% to $116.2 million from $69.8 million last year.

Synalloy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $10.3 Mln. vs. $1.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $116.2 Mln vs. $69.8 Mln last year.

