Synairgen's inhalable drug fails study in hospitalised COVID patients

Britain's Synairgen said on Monday its inhalable therapy failed an international late-stage trial testing the drug in patients hospitalised with COVID-19, leading a blow to the development of the drugmaker's key product.

"While we are disappointed by the overall outcome, SNG001 has been administered to hospitalised patients on top of standard of care which changed substantially between our Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials," Chief Executive Officer Richard Marsden said referring to the treatment.

"This improvement in patient care may have compromised the potential of SNG001."

