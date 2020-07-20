Synairgen's drug shows reduced risk of severe disease in COVID-19 patients

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published

Synairgen Plc said on Monday its drug helped reduce the risk of developing severe diseases in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, according to data from a trial of more than 100 people in the United Kingdom.

July 20 (Reuters) - Synairgen Plc SYNG.L said on Monday its drug helped reduce the risk of developing severe diseases in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, according to data from a trial of more than 100 people in the United Kingdom.

The trial, which used interferon beta, showed that patients who were given Synairgen's formulation had a 79% lower risk of developing severe disease compared to placebo.

Patients who received the drug, SNG001, were more than twice as likely to recover from COVID-19 as those on placebo, the company said.

Interferon beta is a naturally occurring protein, which regulates the body's antiviral responses.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More