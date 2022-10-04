Markets

Synairgen Reports Topline Data From ACTIV-2 Phase 2 Trial For SNG001 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Synairgen plc (SNG.L) reported topline data for participants treated with SNG001 in the US National Institutes of Health/AIDS Clinical Trials Group-led ACTIV-2 phase 2 adaptive platform trial in home-based participants with COVID-19. In the study, there were no statistically significant differences between SNG001 and placebo with respect to the primary outcomes of safety, symptom resolution, or virology. The company said fewer participants required hospitalisation following treatment with SNG001 compared to placebo, which was not statistically significant.

Synairgen noted that, full results including other key endpoints, will be presented and/or published by the NIH in due course.

