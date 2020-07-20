Synairgen Reports Positive SNG001 Trial Results In Hospitalised COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - Synairgen plc (SNG.L) announced Monday positive results from its clinical trial of SNG001, its wholly-owned inhaled formulation of interferon beta, in hospitalised COVID-19 patients. The company noted that patients who received SNG001 had a 79 percent lower risk of developing severe disease compared to placebo. The respiratory drug discovery and development company that originated from research at the University of Southampton added that patients who received SNG001 were more than twice as likely to recover from COVID-19 as those on placebo.

The double-blind placebo-controlled trial recruited 101 patients from 9 specialist hospital sites in the UK during the period March 30 to May 27.

The company added that the measure of breathlessness, one of the main symptoms of severe COVID-19, was markedly reduced in patients who received SNG001 over the treatment period, compared to those receiving placebo.

Three subjects died after being randomised to placebo. There were no deaths among subjects treated with SNG001.

Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen, said, "We are all delighted with the trial results announced today, which showed that SNG001 greatly reduced the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients who progressed from 'requiring oxygen' to 'requiring ventilation'. … This assessment of SNG001 in COVID-19 patients could signal a major breakthrough in the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients."

Further analysis will be conducted over the coming weeks and reported in due course.

