Synairgen Announces Online Publication Of Results Of Phase 3 Sprinter Trial Of SNG001

December 23, 2022 — 08:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - Synairgen plc (SNG) Friday announced the online publication of data from its Phase 3 SPRINTER trial of nebulized interferon beta-1a or SNG001 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in European Respiratory Journal Open Research.

SNG001 is an investigational formulation for inhalation containing the broad-spectrum antiviral protein interferon beta.

Earlier data published in February has shown that the SPRINTER trial did not meet the primary endpoints of discharge from the hospital and recovery. However, there was an encouraging signal in a reduction in the relative risk of progression to severe disease or death within 35 days.

