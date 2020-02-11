Synacor, Qumu To Merge - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Synacor Inc. (SYNC) and Qumu Corp. (QUMU) announced plans to combine in an all-stock transaction.

As per the terms of the deal, each share of Qumu common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective date of the merger will be converted into about 1.61 shares of Synacor common stock.

After closing, Synacor common stock, including the shares issued in the merger, will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "SYNC".

Upon closing, Synacor stockholders are expected to own about 64.4% and Qumu shareholders are expected to own about 35.6% of the stock of the combined company.

The merger is expected to close in mid-2020,

The combined company is expected to have over $120 million in annual revenue on a pro forma basis.

Post close, Himesh Bhise will continue as Chief Executive Officer and Tim Heasley as Chief Financial Officer of Synacor. Vern Hanzlik, the CEO of Qumu, will join Synacor as Chief Revenue Officer, Software & Services.

The Board of Directors of the combined company will consist of seven directors - three directors to be appointed by Synacor, two directors to be appointed by Qumu and Synacor CEO Himesh Bhise.

The reconstituted Board of Directors will conduct a search to identify a new, seventh independent director who is anticipated to serve as Chairperson of the combined company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.