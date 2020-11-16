Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of US$19m missing analyst predictions by 8.9%. Worse, the business reported a statutory loss of US$0.10 per share, much larger than the analysts had forecast prior to the result. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:SYNC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Synacor's three analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$82.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 85% to US$0.047. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$88.2m and losses of US$0.067 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have fallen somewhat, Synacor'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$2.17, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite adjustments to both revenue and earnings estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Synacor at US$3.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$1.50. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 0.3% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 1.7% decline in revenue next year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Synacor to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$2.17, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Synacor. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Synacor going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Synacor that you need to take into consideration.

