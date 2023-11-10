SYNA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.52, changing hands as high as $99.96 per share. Synaptics Inc shares are currently trading up about 12% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYNA's low point in its 52 week range is $67.73 per share, with $142.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.39.

