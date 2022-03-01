Symrise sees slower sales growth as economic rebound eases

Adds details on results, dividend

March 1 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE said on Tuesday it expected its sales growth to slow down this year amid higher raw material and energy costs and a projected slowdown in the global economy.

The company, whose fragrances go into the perfumes of French luxury giants LVMH LVMH.PA and Kering PRTP.PA, expects its sales to rise by 5% to 7% on a like-for-like basis in 2022, in line with its long-term target but below the 8.7% growth last year.

"2021 was a successful year all round for Symrise. We made good use of the tailwind generated by the global economic recovery and we aligned our sails accordingly," Chief Executive Officer Heinz-Juergen Bertram said in a statement.

The group's revenue reached 3.8 billion euros ($4.26 billion) in 2021, in line with analysts' average estimate in a company-provided poll.

It also forecast its margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would be around 21% for the full year, compared with 21.3% last year.

Symrise's Swiss rival Givaudan GIVN.S said in January it would pass higher costs on to customers this year after rising supply chain costs dented its profit more than expected during 2021.

Symrise proposed a dividend of 1.02 euros per share for the fiscal year 2021, compared with a 1.10 euro consensus estimate.

($1 = 0.8929 euros)

(Reporting by Milla Nissi and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; editing by David Evans)

