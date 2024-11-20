News & Insights

Markets

Symrise Revises FY24 Organic Sales Growth Forecast

November 20, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK), a German maker of flavors and fragrances, has revised its organic sales growth forecast for 2024, driven by the "strong business performance to date."

The company now expects organic sales growth to be more than 7% adjusted for hyperinflationary effects. The initial full-year organic sales growth target was 5 to 7%, which had been adjusted to about 7% during the year.

The EBITDA margin is now expected to be above 20%, compared to around 20% target previously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.