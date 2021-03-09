Symrise reports FY profitability miss after cyber attack hits sales

Adds detail, background

March 9 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE missed profitability and core profit expectations in 2020 after a cyber attack hit sales in the last quarter.

Symrise's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin in 2020 rose to 21.1% from 20.1% a year ago, slightly below a company-provided consensus of 21.4%.

"For Symrise the priority is on organic growth which can, however, be complemented by targeted value-adding acquisitions as well as by strategic partnerships," the company said in a statement.

The company said it was now targeting an EBITDA margin of 21% and sales growth of 5% to 7% in 2021, as it expected the global economy to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

Symrise, whose fragrances are used in the perfumes of French luxury giants LVMH LVMH.PA and Kering PRTP.PA, saw a rise in core earnings (EBITDA) for the full year of 5.8% to 742.1 million euros, below a company-provided consensus of 758.6 million euros ($903.49 million).

The maker of ingredients such as artificial mint flavouring reported a rise in full-year sales in January, slightly below its outlook and below expectations, citing "significant disruptions" following the cyber attack.

The company proposed an increase in dividend to 0.97 euros per share from 0.95 euros a year ago.

($1 = 0.8396 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; editing by Uttaresh.V and Andrew Heavens)

