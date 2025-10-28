Symrise Q3 Organic Revenue Growth At 1.4%; Updates Annual Guidance

(RTTNews) - Symrise AG (SY1.DE) reported third quarter revenue of 1.22 billion euros, compared to 1.26 billion euros, last year, with an organic sales growth of 1.4%. On a nine-month basis, sales were 3.78 billion euros compared to 3.82 billion euros, prior year, with an organic growth of 2.6%.

The company updated annual guidance: updated organic growth outlook to 2.3%-3.3% from prior outlook 3.0%-5.0%; and reaffirmed EBITDA margin outlook of approximately 21.5%. Symrise reaffirmed 2028 mid-term targets, aiming for an organic growth of 5% to 7% CAGR, and an EBITDA margin in the range of 21% to 23%.

