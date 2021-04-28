Commodities
Symrise Q1 sales beat expectations on high staples demand

Silvia Recchimuzzi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

April 28 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE reported on Wednesday first-quarter sales above expectations as the pandemic continued to boost demand for ingredients used in hygiene and oral care, cooking-at-home products and pet food.

The company added that demand for fine fragrances used in the perfumes of French luxury groups LVMH LVMH.PA and Kering PRTP.PA saw a steady recovery after being hit by lockdowns and travel restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Symrise, which supplies consumer goods giants such as P&G PG.N, Unilever UNA.AS and Colgate-Palmolive CL.N, said it had fully recovered from a cyberattack that had dented sales and margins in the fourth quarter of last year.

Sales in the first quarter rose 10.5% on an organic basis to 949.6 million euros, beating a company-provided consensus of 933.0 million euros ($1.13 billion).

The company, which makes ingredients such as artificial mint flavouring, confirmed it expected sales to rise 5%-7% this year.

($1 = 0.8288 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; editing by Uttaresh.V and Louise Heavens)

((silvia.recchimuzzi@tr.com; +48 58 769 66 95))

