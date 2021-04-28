Symrise Q1 sales beat expectations

April 28 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE reported on Wednesday first-quarter sales above expectations, citing high demand for ingredients used in hygiene and oral care, cooking-at-home products and pet food solutions.

Sales in the first quarter rose 10.5% on an organic basis to 949.6 million euros, beating a company-provided consensus of 933.0 million euros ($1.13 billion).

The company, which makes ingredients for products ranging from perfumes and desserts to pet food, confirmed it expected sales to rise 5%-7% this year.

($1 = 0.8288 euros)

