Symrise Q1 Organic Sales Growth At 10.6%; Confirms Long-term Profitable Growth Course

(RTTNews) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) reported that its first quarter Group sales increased in the reporting currency by 12.8% to 1.23 billion euros from last year. The company recorded organic sales growth of 10.6%, for the quarter.

The company expects to increase sales by 5% to 7% annually CAGR until 2025, with an EBITDA margin in the range of 20% to 23%. Symrise is aiming for an EBITDA margin of around 20% in fiscal 2023.

Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, CEO of Symrise AG, said: "Despite high inflation and continued volatility in our markets, we are optimistic about the rest of the year and expect robust demand."

