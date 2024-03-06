Symrise posts 2023 core earnings above estimates, expects margin of 20% in 2024

Adds details on outlook, context and dividend

March 6 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE beat core profit estimates in 2023 as it implemented a disciplined cost management programme amid a tough economic environment, it said on Wednesday.

Full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to 903.5 million euros (about $981 million) from a year earlier, above analysts' forecast of 872.9 million euros in a poll provided by the company.

The group said it had one-time costs of 51.8 million euros due to the production stoppage at Colonel Island and expenses associated with the antitrust investigation.

Chemical companies have been under pressure for more than one year as they were forced to reduce inventories on lower demand from their industrial clients.

Symrise expects an EBITDA margin of 20% this year, in line with the mid-term growth target range between 20% and 23%, which it reaffirmed.

The company, whose fragrances go into the perfumes of French luxury giants LVMH LVMH.PA and Kering PRTP.PA, will propose in May to increase the dividend to 1.10 euros per share from 1.05.

($1 = 0.9212 euros)

