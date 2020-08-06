Markets

Symrise H1 Net Income Rises; Organic Sales Growth At 3.4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Symrise (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) reported first half net income of 169 million euros, compared to 153 million euros, prior year. Net income exceeded prior year's normalized level by 10.3%. Basic earnings per share increased 10% to 1.25 euros. EBITDA was 393 million euros, up 11.9% from the normalized figure, last year. EBITDA margin improved by 0.8 percentage points to 21.6%.

First half sales rose by 7.6% to 1.82 billion euros. In organic terms, sales were up by 3.4%.

Symrise increased its full-year EBITDA margin guidance to a range of 21 to 22% from 20%.

The company aims to increase its annual sales to 5.5 billion euros to 6.0 billion euros by the end of fiscal 2025. The company targets annual organic growth of 5% to 7% (CAGR). In the medium term, the company anticipates profitability to remain within a target corridor of 20% to 23%.

