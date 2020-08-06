Symrise H1 core profit margin beats expectations, raises guidance

Silvia Recchimuzzi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Aug 6 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE beat first-half core profit margin expectations and raised its core profit margin guidance for the year, citing cost controls and lower raw material costs in its flavor division.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin in the first half of the year rose to 21.6% from 20.8% a year ago, beating a consensus of 21.2%.

Symrise raised its full-year EBITDA margin guidance to 21-22% from 20%.

($1 = 0.8424 euros)

