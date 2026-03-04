Markets

Symrise FY25 Results Down, Sees Organic Sales Growth In FY26; Backs Mid-term View

March 04, 2026 — 03:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Symrise AG (SY1.DE, SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a German fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic active ingredients firm, reported Wednesday lower profit in fiscal 2025 with weak sales. Further, the company issued fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting organic sales growth, and reaffirmed medium term view.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 21.5 percent to 22.5 percent, and organic sales growth of 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent.

The outlook assumes first quarter organic growth to be down low-single digits year-on-year, reflecting high year-on-year comparables.

In addition, Symrise reaffirmed its 2025 to 2028 medium-term targets of organic sales growth CAGR of 5 percent to 7 percent, and EBITDA margin of 21 percent to 23 percent.

In addition, the company will propose a dividend increase to 1.25 euros per share for 2025 from 1.20 euros per share for 2024, at the Annual General Meeting on May 06.

In fiscal 2025, Symrise's net income attributable to shareholders was 249.3 million euros, compared to 478.2 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 1.78 euros, compared to 3.42 euros a year ago.

The latest results included non-cash impairments for Swedencare and the Terpene business. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders was 512.8 million euros, with adjusted earnings per share of 3.67 compared to 3.42 in the prior year.

EBITDA was 912.6 million euros, compared to 1.03 billion euros in full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was 1.08 billion euros, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.9 percent, up 120 basis points compared to the prior year. The growth was driven by sales growth, product mix, and the delivery of ONE SYM Transformation cost savings and efficiency gains.

For the full year 2025, Symrise's sales were 4.93 billion euros, lower than last year's 5 billion euros. However, sales were up 2.8 percent on an organic basis.

