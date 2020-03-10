Symrise FY19 Normalized Net Income Rises; Organic Sales Growth At 5.7%

(RTTNews) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2019 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization as well as normalized for one-time effects resulting from the acquisition of ADF/IDF (EBITDA(N)) increased by 12.2% to 707.2 million euros. EBITDA(N) margin was at 20.8%, significantly exceeding the previous year's level. Normalized net income increased by 10.2% year-on-year to 303.5 million euros. Normalized earnings per share was 2.25 euros compared to 2.12 euros.

Fiscal 2019 Group sales in reporting currency was up 8.0% to 3.41 billion euros. The organic growth rate was at 5.7%.

For 2020, Symrise currently anticipates an EBITDA margin of over 20% in all segments.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Symrise AG will propose a dividend of 0.95 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.