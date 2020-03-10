Markets

Symrise FY19 Normalized Net Income Rises; Organic Sales Growth At 5.7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2019 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization as well as normalized for one-time effects resulting from the acquisition of ADF/IDF (EBITDA(N)) increased by 12.2% to 707.2 million euros. EBITDA(N) margin was at 20.8%, significantly exceeding the previous year's level. Normalized net income increased by 10.2% year-on-year to 303.5 million euros. Normalized earnings per share was 2.25 euros compared to 2.12 euros.

Fiscal 2019 Group sales in reporting currency was up 8.0% to 3.41 billion euros. The organic growth rate was at 5.7%.

For 2020, Symrise currently anticipates an EBITDA margin of over 20% in all segments.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Symrise AG will propose a dividend of 0.95 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular