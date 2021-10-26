Symrise further upgrades FY sales target

Oct 26 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE further raised its full-year sales guidance on Tuesday after reporting sales in the first nine months were slightly above expectations.

The company now expects a like-for-like growth of about 9% in full year sales, up from guidance of an increase above 7%, following an upgrade in August.

Nine-month sales saw a like-for-like growth of 9.2% to 2.88 billion euros ($3.35 billion), slightly above a company-provided consensus of 2.87 billion.

($1=0.8593 euros)

