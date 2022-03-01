Symrise forecasts slower sales growth for 2022

German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise said on Tuesday it expected its sales growth to slow down this year amid higher raw material costs and a projected slowdown in the global economy.

The company, whose fragrances go into the perfumes of French luxury giants LVMH LVMH.PA and Kering PRTP.PA, expects its sales to rise by 5% to 7% on a like-for-like basis in 2022, in line with its long-term target but below the 8.7% growth last year.

It also forecast its margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would be around 21% for the full year.

