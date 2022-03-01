Symrise forecasts slower sales growth for 2022

March 1 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE said on Tuesday it expected its sales growth to slow down this year amid higher raw material costs and a projected slowdown in the global economy.

The company, whose fragrances go into the perfumes of French luxury giants LVMH LVMH.PA and Kering PRTP.PA, expects its sales to rise by 5% to 7% on a like-for-like basis in 2022, in line with its long-term target but below the 8.7% growth last year.

It also forecast its margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would be around 21% for the full year.

(Reporting by Milla Nissi and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; editing by David Evans)

((Milla.Nissi@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 6566;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.