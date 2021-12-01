Symrise extends CEO contract ahead of schedule until 2025

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Symrise SY1G.DE said on Wednesday it extended the contract of Chief Executive Officer Dr Heinz-Juergen Bertram ahead of schedule for another three years.

"Dr Heinz-Jürgen Bertram has been leading Symrise AG confidently and successfully for more than ten years now," Chairman Michael Koenig said in a statement.

"Under his leadership, Symrise AG has developed into one of the 40 largest publicly listed companies in Germany," Koenig said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska)

