Symrise contests EU fragrance cartel raid in court

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, July 3 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE has challenged dawn raids conducted by EU antitrust regulators four months ago and asked Europe's second highest court to annul information collected during the raids.

The European Commission in a March announcement said it had raided several companies on concerns that they may be taking part in a cartel for fragrances used in the manufacture of household and personal care products.

The EU competition enforcer did not name the companies.

The Swiss competition agency a day later said it had raided Germany's Symrise SY1G.DE, Givaudan, Firmenich, which is merging with Dutch chemicals group DSM DSMN.AS and U.S.-based International Flavors & Fragrances IFF.N in conjunction with the Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division and the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

Symrise has asked the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, to annul the Commission's decision ordering the raids, according to a filing in the EU Official Journal.

The company said the decision was arbitrary "because the Commission did not have sufficient indicia providing reasonable grounds for suspecting the applicant's involvement in any competition law infringement".

It was also "a disproportionate interference with its fundamental rights of inviolability of private premises and privacy as it contains no limitation in time".

Symrise also took issue with the wording in the EU raid decision, saying it was not able to understand the scope of the inspection in order to exercise its rights of defence.

The company said the EU competition watchdog also searched various documents from June 21 to 23 and only retained a marginal number of documents.

"We now firmly believe that Symrise cannot be the main target of the investigations conducted," the company said in a statement.

The case is T-263/23 Symrise v Commission.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Patricia Weiss in Frankfurt; editing by David Evans and Mark Potter)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.