News & Insights

Markets

Symrise CEO Heinz-Juergen Bertram To Step Down, Jean-Yves Parisot Named CEO; Stock Down

February 29, 2024 — 07:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals manufacturer, Symrise AG (SYIEY) announced Thursday that CEO Heinz-Juergen Bertram, whose contract originally would have expired by end of October 2025, is now retiring in the best mutual consent and agreement.

Jean-Yves Parisot succeeds Bertram as CEO, effective at the end of March 31, 2024.

The Supervisory Board has also renewed the contract of Jean-Yves Parisot for another four years until the end of September 2028. He has been a member of the Executive Board of Symrise since 2016, being responsible for the Taste, Nutrition & Health segment.

Bertram will continue to work closely with Jean-Yves Parisot to ensure a smooth handover.

In Germany, Symrise shares were trading at 92.38 euros, down 2.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.