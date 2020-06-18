Symrise Board Elects Michael König As Chairman - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) announced its Supervisory Board has elected Michael König as Chairman. He succeeds Winfried Steeger. The Hildesheim District Court had appointed Michael König to the Supervisory Board, effective as of 15 January 2020, following the departure of Thomas Rabe. Michael König is the CEO of Elkem ASA. Prior to this, he was CEO of China National Bluestar.

The Annual General Meeting elected Peter Vanacker as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Peter Vanacker is the President and CEO of Neste Corp.

