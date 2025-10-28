Symrise AG - Depositary Receipt (SYIEY) Price Target Decreased by 15.78% to 50.81

The average one-year price target for Symrise AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SYIEY) has been revised to $50.81 / share. This is a decrease of 15.78% from the prior estimate of $60.33 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.66 to a high of $85.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.55% from the latest reported closing price of $29.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symrise AG - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYIEY is 0.02%, an increase of 18.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 2,548K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,414K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 53K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing an increase of 15.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 33K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 14.99% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 21K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 13.36% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 10.05% over the last quarter.

