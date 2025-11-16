Symrise AG - Depositary Receipt (SYIEY) Price Target Decreased by 11.15% to 51.11

The average one-year price target for Symrise AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SYIEY) has been revised to $51.11 / share. This is a decrease of 11.15% from the prior estimate of $57.52 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.46 to a high of $92.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.55% from the latest reported closing price of $29.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symrise AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYIEY is 0.02%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.02% to 2,396K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,269K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares , representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 51K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing a decrease of 11.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 30.81% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 21K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 15.08% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 29.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.