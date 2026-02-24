Symrise AG - Depositary Receipt (SYIEY) Price Target Decreased by 11.00% to 43.56

The average one-year price target for Symrise AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SYIEY) has been revised to $43.56 / share. This is a decrease of 11.00% from the prior estimate of $48.94 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.44 to a high of $90.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.05% from the latest reported closing price of $29.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symrise AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYIEY is 0.02%, an increase of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.12% to 2,081K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 1,945K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares , representing a decrease of 16.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 62K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing an increase of 17.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 19K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing a decrease of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 9.95% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 12.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.