Symrise AG - ADR (SYIEY) Price Target Increased by 8.32% to 43.90

The average one-year price target for Symrise AG - ADR (OTC:SYIEY) has been revised to 43.90 / share. This is an increase of 8.32% from the prior estimate of 40.53 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.59 to a high of 65.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.85% from the latest reported closing price of 23.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symrise AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYIEY is 0.13%, a decrease of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYIEY by 12.79% over the last quarter.

