Symrise 9-month Sales Up, Backs FY Sales View

(RTTNews) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, Thursday reported nearly 6 percent growth in sales for the nine months, with 3.3 percent growth in organic sales, driven by growth in all segments.

The Group's sales in the first nine months of 2020 rose by 5.9 percent to 2.703 billion euros from last year's 2.551 billion euros.

Looking ahead, for the full year 2020, Symrise reaffirmed its sales and earnings targets, as its remains confident about the remaining months of the current financial year. It expects organic sales growth of 3-4 percent for 2020.

Based on the continuing strong business performance, the Group said it is confirming an EBITDA margin in the range of 21-22 percent for the fiscal year.

