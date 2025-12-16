Symbotic's Chief Accounting Officer Sells Shares After the AI Robotics Stock's Massive Run-Up. Should You Too?

Key Points

Symbotic's Chief Accounting Officer sold some shares in November.

Symbotic stock has more than doubled in 2025, on surging demand and backlog.

Symbotic has just entered a new market, and that could mean massive growth opportunities ahead.

Freve Maria G, VP, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM), executed an open-market sale of 1,666 shares on Nov. 17, 2025, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 1,666 Transaction value $96,927.88 Post-transaction shares 544 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $30,948.16

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($58.18); post-transaction value based on trade-date closing price as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Key questions

What proportion of Freve Maria G’s direct holdings was sold in this transaction?

This sale represented 75.4% of Freve Maria G’s direct stake immediately prior to the transaction, reducing holdings from 2,210 shares to 544 shares.

This sale represented 75.4% of Freve Maria G's direct stake immediately prior to the transaction, reducing holdings from 2,210 shares to 544 shares. What is the context of this sale relative to Symbotic Inc.'s market performance?

As of the transaction date of November 17, 2025, the shares were priced at $58.18 at the market open and closed at $56.89, with the stock up 92.9% in the year leading up to the transaction date.

As of the transaction date of November 17, 2025, the shares were priced at $58.18 at the market open and closed at $56.89, with the stock up 92.9% in the year leading up to the transaction date. What is the impact of this transaction on the insider's remaining direct holdings?

Following this sale, Freve Maria G retains 544 shares in direct ownership, valued at ~$30,948 as of the market close on Nov. 17, 2025. This position now represents less than 0.001% of the company’s outstanding shares, indicating a near-complete divestment of directly held equity.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.24 billion Net income (TTM) -$16.9 million Dividend yield 0.00% 1-year price change 92.9%

* 1-year price change calculated using Nov. 17, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Symbotic provides full-service warehouse automation systems, including robotics and software, designed to optimize supply chain efficiency, reduce operational costs, and maximize inventory management for retailers and wholesalers.

Its key customer base comprises large-scale retailers and wholesalers seeking advanced automation solutions to modernize distribution centers.

Symbotic Inc. operates at scale within the industrial machinery sector, specializing in automation technology for supply chain and warehouse operations. Its strategy centers on delivering integrated robotics and software systems that drive measurable efficiency gains for major retail and wholesale customers. The company's competitive advantage lies in its end-to-end automation solutions, which address complex inventory and logistics challenges in large distribution environments.

Foolish take

Shares of Symbotic are on fire, surging 150% in 2025, as of this writing. On Nov. 26, the stock hit an all-time high of $87.88 per share but has fallen nearly 32% since. Some investors and insiders have clearly taken profits off the table after the stock's stunning rally in the past year or so. If you own Symotic stock, though, there's every reason to continue holding onto it given the company's incredible growth prospects.

Symbotic's backlog is zooming, hitting $22.5 billion as of Sept. 27, 2025 (also the end of its fiscal year 2025). That backlog is nearly 10 times its fiscal 2025 revenue, reflecting massive demand and future potential revenue.

Most importantly, Symbotic recently forayed into a new market -- healthcare -- by signing up medical supplies distributor Medline as a customer. So far, Symbotic has primarily catered to the retail sector and large customers, such as Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT). Its entry into healthcare could not only attract more clients from the sector but also open up opportunities in newer markets such as electronics. Given the rising global demand for automation, Symbotic is one stock you'd want to hold for the long term.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to any buyer at prevailing market prices.

SEC Form 4: A required filing that discloses insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally and directly by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company’s shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Insider: An individual with access to non-public company information, such as executives, directors, or significant shareholders.

Divestment: The process of selling off an asset or investment, often to reduce exposure or for strategic reasons.

Median: The middle value in a data set, with half the values above and half below.

Warehouse automation: The use of technology, such as robotics and software, to automate warehouse and supply chain operations.

Distribution center: A facility where goods are received, stored, and shipped to retailers or customers.



