Symbotic Up 21% On Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares are up 20 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter on higher revenues.

The company's quarterly loss attributable to the company was $4.34 million, compared to loss of $6.12 million last year. On a per-share basis, loss narrowed to $0.07, compared to loss of $0.10 a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $311.84 million from $366.85 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $290 to $310 million. Wall Street analysts were looking for $299.68 million for the next quarter.

Currently, shares are trading at $52.40, up 21.86 percent from the previous close of $42.18 on a volume of 1,656,991

