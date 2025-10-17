Symbotic Trades Near 52-Week High: Is the Stock Still a Buy?

Symbotic’s SYM shares closed at $72.19 on Thursday, trading near the 52-week high of $79.58 it reached on Oct. 15, 2025. In fact, the stock has had a good run on the bourse this year, fueled by the ongoing artificial intelligence boom.

Symbotic’s shares have surged 204.5% year to date, significantly outperforming the Zacks Technology Services industry and peers such as Coherent Corp. COHR and MediaAlpha MAX. During the same period, Coherent Corp. rose 22.4%, while MediaAlpha fell 6%.

YTD Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given Symbotic’s remarkable rally, investors may be questioning whether the window to add this soaring stock to their portfolios has already closed or if further opportunity remains. To address this, let us take a closer look at SYM’s performance and prospects.

Factors Working in Favor of SYM

Technical Strength: Technical indicators point toward sustained strong performance for Symbotic. The stock is currently trading above its 50-day moving average, reflecting solid upward momentum and price stability. This technical resilience highlights positive investor sentiment and growing confidence in SYM’s outlook.

50-Day Moving Average Data of SYM Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

High Backlog: Symbiotic’s high backlog positions it to generate substantial revenues in the foreseeable future. We are optimistic about its margin expansion, driven by increased system deployment. Furthermore, a high free cash flow and a favorable current ratio hint at high liquidity, attracting investor attention.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had $22.4 billion in backlog. Management stated that the company expects to recognize nearly 11% of its remaining performance obligations as revenues in the next 12 months, 56% of the remaining performance obligations as revenues in the following 13-60 months and the rest thereafter. Revenues increased 26% year over year. We expect the top line to be driven, going forward as well, by converting this sizable backlog.

Strong Guidance: For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Symbotic expects revenues in the $590-$610 million range and adjusted EBITDA in the $45-$49 million band. The improvement in deployment efficiency is likely to fuel revenues and margins going forward as well.

Apart from boosting revenues, faster deployment times imply that Symbotic is executing installations more smoothly compared with its historical averages, indicating that labor hours per project are decreasing. This also suggests that rework incidents are declining

Nyobolt Deal Bodes Well: Symbotic recently inked a deal with Nyobolt concerning its SymBot autonomous mobile robots. The UK-based Nyobolt is known for its high-power and ultra-fast charging solutions. Naturally, the association with Nyobolt will enable Symbotic to enhance both performance and durability across its warehouse automation systems.

The newly adopted batteries deliver six times more energy capacity while being 40% lighter than the ultracapacitors currently powering SymBot mobile robots. This improvement reduces overall weight, broadens operating windows and significantly boosts system reliability.

We note that Symbotic is no stranger to the robotics business. Earlier this year, Symbotic completed the acquisition of Walmart’s WMT advanced systems and robotics business. Walmart is the largest customer of SYM. Symbotic’s partnership with Walmart has been very profitable, accounting for a significant portion of its revenues. The company has also finalized a commercial agreement with Walmart to implement its automated Accelerated Pickup and Delivery centers, with the initial rollout spanning hundreds of store locations.

Assessing SYM’s High Valuation

The positive developments have likely led to Symbotic ’s premium valuations, as investors have high expectations for its prospects and profitability. Consequently, they are willing to pay a premium price for the stock, anticipating that it will outperform peers and the broader market in the coming months.

Symbotic is currently considered relatively overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 15.76. The figure is higher than the industry average. It is also higher than Coherent and MediaAlpha. Symbotic has a Value Score of F, while Coherent and MediaAlpha have a Value Score of C and A, respectively.

SYM’s P/S F12M vs. Industry, COHR & MAX

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Based on the write-up, we can safely conclude that the company’s outlook is strong and some investors may be willing to accept the premium. With many positives driving the stock, SYM presents a compelling investment opportunity even now. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is an ideal candidate for addition to one’s portfolio. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.