Symbotic Stock Declines 15.5% Since Q2 Earnings Release

Symbotic, Inc. SYM reported impressive fiscal second-quarter 2026 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The better-than-expected results failed to impress the market, as the stock has declined 15.5% since the earnings release on May 6.

Quarterly adjusted EPS came in at 44 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by more than 100% and increasing tremendously on a year over year basis. Meanwhile, total revenues of $676.5 million beat the consensus mark by 2.4% and increased 23.1% year over year.

Symbotic Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Symbotic Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Symbotic Inc. Quote

Symbotic shares have gained 93.6% over the past year, outperforming the 6.8% rise in the industry it belongs to and the 30.7% increase in the Zacks S&P 500 composite.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SYM’s Segmental Performance

System revenues, accounting for 93.8% of the total revenues, increased 23.6% year over year to $634.5 million, driven by the company’s proactive initiatives. It started 14 new system deployments in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, bringing the total number of systems in deployment to 70 at the end of the quarter.

Software maintenance and support revenues increased 93.3% year over year to $12.9 million. Operations services revenues totaled $29 million, down 1.8% year over year due to a tough comparable in training revenues.

SYM’s Margins Expand

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $78 million, increased more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved 521 basis points year over year to 11.5%.

The adjusted gross profit came in at $165.8 million in the March-end quarter of fiscal 2026 and increased 36.1% year over year. The adjusted gross profit margin improved 230 basis points year over year to 24.5%.

SYM reported a backlog of $22.7 million, which improved 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SYM’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Symbotic exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent of $2 billion compared with $1.25 billion at the end of fiscal 2025. SYM generated $261.3 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter and free cash flow of $217.9 million.

SYM’s Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects the revenues to be in the band of $700-$720 million. The midpoint of the guided range ($710 million) is just below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $713.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $80 million and $85 million.

The company expects capital expenditures to be in the range of $20-$25 million per quarter.

SYM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Aptiv PLC APTV reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 and increased 1.2% year over year. Revenues of $5.1 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 billion and rose 5.4% year over year.

FactSet FDS has reported impressive results for the second-quarter fiscal 2026, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

FDS’ earnings per share of $4.46 beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and increased 4.2% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $611 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and rose 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.