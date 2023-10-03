Symbotic Slips 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) are sliding more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning trade. The automation technology major has announced today the retirement of Tom Ernst as chief financial officer by the end of the calendar year and named Carol Hibbard as the successor to Ernst. Hibbard has been with the Boeing Co. as senior vice president and corporate controller.

Currently, shares are at $31.55, down 8.62 percent from the previous close of $34.52 on a volume of 483,639.

