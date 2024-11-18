Symbotic reports Q4 EPS 5c, consensus 6c

Reports Q4 revenue $$576.768M , consensus $470.27M.For the full fiscal year 2024, Symbotic (SYM) reported revenue of $1,822 million, reflecting 55% growth year over year, a net loss of $51 million, and adjusted EBITDA1 of $96 million. “I’m pleased with our performance this year, as our focus on innovation and customer success has delivered robust growth. This year’s results, driven by the hard work and dedication of our team, underscore the strength of our long-term strategy and commitment to driving sustainable, long-term growth for our customers, shareholders, and employees,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Symbotic. “We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to deliver exceptional results and value for our stakeholders in the year ahead.” “We are pleased to finish the fiscal year with another quarter of strong revenue growth, along with a recovery in our gross margin to historical levels,” said Symbotic Chief Financial Officer, Carol Hibbard. “Looking forward to the fiscal first quarter of 2025, we expect continued strong topline growth with stable gross margins, along with targeted investments to capture an expanding set of opportunitie

