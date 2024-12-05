Symbotic rallies after TD says annual filing ‘provides some relief’

TD Cowen says Symbotic (SYM) filed its annual report with no additional material changes. Critical points related to backlog confirmation, audit sign-off, and installation of appropriate procedures to prevent these issues in the future have been addressed, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The restatement within the previous estimate range “provides some relief,” contends TD. The firm keeps a Buy rating on the shares with a $50 price target The stock in midday trading is up 17%, or $4.54, to $30.67.

