Symbotic rallies after TD says annual filing ‘provides some relief’

December 05, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

TD Cowen says Symbotic (SYM) filed its annual report with no additional material changes. Critical points related to backlog confirmation, audit sign-off, and installation of appropriate procedures to prevent these issues in the future have been addressed, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The restatement within the previous estimate range “provides some relief,” contends TD. The firm keeps a Buy rating on the shares with a $50 price target The stock in midday trading is up 17%, or $4.54, to $30.67.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

