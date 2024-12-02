Symbotic price target lowered to $35 from $53 at Northland

Northland lowered the firm’s price target on Symbotic (SYM) to $35 from $53 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company announced they are delaying their 10K as they are further having to fix FY24 reported numbers and lowered Q1 of FY25 revenue guidance to 36% growth and EBITDA guidance to 75% growth. The firm is lowering its estimates, starting with that new baseline, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SYM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.