Symbotic Insider Sells 8,306 Shares for $457,700

Key Points

Maria G Freve, VP, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, sold 8,306 shares directly for a total of ~$457,722 on Jan. 28, 2026, at a weighted average price around $55.11 per share.

The disposition represented 93.91% of Maria G Freve's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 539 shares (0.0005% of outstanding shares).

All shares transacted were held directly; no indirect entities or derivative transactions were involved.

This sale nearly exhausted the insider's remaining capacity following a series of large transactions.

On Jan. 28, 2026, Maria G Freve, VP, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, directly sold 8,306 shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) in multiple open-market transactions, totaling an estimated $457,722, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,306 Transaction value ~$457,722.20 Post-transaction shares (direct) 539 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$29,698.90

Key questions

How significant was the scale of this sale compared to Maria Freve's prior trading activity?

This transaction was the largest single sale on record for Maria Freve, far surpassing both the median (1,833 shares) and mean (3,158 shares) for her historical sell-only trades.

What was the impact of this sale on the insider's remaining position in Symbotic?

Following the disposition, Maria G Freve's direct holdings fell from 8,845 to 539 shares, reducing her ownership to 0.0005% of outstanding shares and leaving minimal future trading capacity.

Did the sale involve indirect holdings or derivative transactions?

No; the entire transaction involved direct ownership, with no shares attributed to indirect entities or option-related activity.

Was this sale structured under a predetermined plan, and what does that imply for market interpretation?

Yes, the transaction was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which generally signals a pre-arranged, non-discretionary approach and may reduce the perceived signaling value of the trade.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.39 billion Net income (TTM) -$11.16 million Price (as of market close Jan. 28, 2026) $55.10 1-year price change 86.4%

Company snapshot

Offers The Symbotic System, a comprehensive warehouse automation platform utilizing robotics and advanced technology to optimize inventory management and operational efficiency.

Generates revenue primarily through the sale, installation, and servicing of automation systems for large-scale retail and wholesale distribution centers.

Serves major retailers and wholesalers in the United States seeking to modernize and streamline supply chain operations.

Symbotic is a leading provider of warehouse automation solutions, leveraging robotics and artificial intelligence to transform supply chain efficiency for large retailers and wholesalers. The company's scalable technology platform enables customers to reduce costs and improve inventory accuracy in high-volume distribution environments. With a focus on innovation and operational excellence, Symbotic positions itself as a strategic partner for organizations pursuing next-generation logistics capabilities.

What this transaction means for investors

While it can be instructive to pay attention to the transactions of company insiders, Freve’s January trades were executed as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, a common tool that allows insiders to buy and sell shares of their company at predetermined times and amounts, designed to minimize the appearance of insider trading. It’s a good reminder that sometimes company insiders make trades for reasons that have nothing to do with their conviction in the company or predictions about its stock, but rather for more mundane things like liquidity and tax purposes.

Symbotic recently reached profitability according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), a key milestone alongside strong revenue growth in its fiscal first quarter of 2026, ended Dec. 27, 2025. It also recently acquired Fox Robotics, a developer of autonomous forklifts, which will enhance Symbotic’s AI-powered warehouse automation offerings.

Shares are down about 7.4% year to date as of Feb. 20 despite the strong earnings results released in the beginning of February. The S&P 500 is essentially flat over that period with a 0.4% gain. But Keybanc recently upgraded its take on Symbotic to overweight, and the average analyst price target for the stock now implies 14.86% upside from current prices.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Symbotic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

