Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) reached $45, with a -0.51% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 14.48% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.02, marking an 80% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $415.98 million, reflecting a 55.89% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

SYM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +94.59% and +49.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Symbotic Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

