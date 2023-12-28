Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed at $53.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.53% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 6.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Symbotic Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 58.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $371 million, up 79.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +94.59% and +51.71%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Symbotic Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.