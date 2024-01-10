Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) reached $42.88, with a -0.51% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

The company's stock has dropped by 11.99% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 5, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Symbotic Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 58.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $371 million, up 79.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion, which would represent changes of +94.59% and +51.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Symbotic Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

