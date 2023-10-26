Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Symbotic Inc. (SYM) standing at $37.38, reflecting a -1.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.76%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 16.28% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $307.17 million, indicating a 25.68% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Symbotic Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 24% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Symbotic Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

