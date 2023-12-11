Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed at $50.27, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.39% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 60.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 7.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.05, marking a 58.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $371 million, up 79.83% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.02 per share and a revenue of $1.79 billion, signifying shifts of +94.59% and +51.71%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 76.32% higher. Currently, Symbotic Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.